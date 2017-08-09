Play

Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Sits out Wednesday

D'Arnaud is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Rangers.

The catcher will retreat to the bench after starting the past two games behind the plate while Rene Rivera takes over in his place. Since the All-Star break, d'Arnaud is hitting .295/.328/.393 with one home run and eight RBI.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast