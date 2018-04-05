Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Sitting again Thursday

D'Arnaud is out of the lineup Thursday against the Nationals, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.

With d'Arnaud on the bench for a second straight day, he's now started just twice in the Mets' first six games. While manager Mickey Callaway indicated in spring training that the Mets would deploy more of a timeshare behind the plate in 2018, it was assumed that d'Arnaud, the team's primary starter the past four seasons, would still receive a slight edge in playing time. However, Kevin Plawecki seems to be the favored option at this time and may continue to top the depth chart thanks to his superior on-base skills, which may be more beneficial to the Mets than d'Arnaud's power in the bottom half of the order.