Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Sitting out Monday's first game

D'Arnaud is not in the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Braves, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

Tomas Nido will serve as the Mets' backstop for their early matchup versus Atlanta. D'Arnaud has played in 15 games during the month of September. In that time he's hit .300 with a 1.025 OPS to go with five home runs and 14 RBI.