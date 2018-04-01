Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Sitting out Sunday

D'Arnaud is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

He'll give way to Kevin Plawecki behind the plate for the second time in three games. Mets manager Mickey Callaway indicated earlier in the spring that d'Arnaud would see fewer at-bats against right-handed pitching in 2018 than he has in seasons past, and it appears that plan has come to pass thus far. While D'Arnaud won't be relegated to the short side of a platoon, it appears the starts could be divvied up fairly evenly between the two catchers.