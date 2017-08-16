Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Starting at third base

D'Arnaud is making his first career start at third base and hitting fifth Wednesday against the Yankees.

This is a pretty shocking turn of events, but with Wilmer Flores and Jose Reyes each late scratches with sore ribs, the Mets were put in a tough spot. D'Arnaud doesn't even hit enough (75 wRC+) to be a solid offensive option at catcher, so at third base he carries almost no value with his bat or glove, so this doesn't really change things from a fantasy perspective.