Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Swats 13th homer Tuesday
D'Arnaud went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's loss to the Marlins.
The 28-year-old catcher has now tied his previous career high with 13 homers. D'Arnaud can never seem to stay healthy for long, but he's shown this season he's still capable of supplying a bit of power when he is on the field.
