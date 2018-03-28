Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Will not be in Thursday's lineup

D'Arnaud will take a seat for Thursday's Opening Day contest against the Cardinals, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

Manager Mickey Callaway discussed having Kevin Plawecki in the lineup more often against right-handed pitching, which is exactly what the Mets will face in Carlos Martinez to open up the 2018 season. Even though the Mets are set to go up against three right-handers in this opening series, expect to see d'Arnaud in the lineup this weekend since this doesn't figure to be a strict platoon by any means.