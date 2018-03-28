Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Will not be in Thursday's lineup
D'Arnaud will take a seat for Thursday's Opening Day contest against the Cardinals, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
Manager Mickey Callaway discussed having Kevin Plawecki in the lineup more often against right-handed pitching, which is exactly what the Mets will face in Carlos Martinez to open up the 2018 season. Even though the Mets are set to go up against three right-handers in this opening series, expect to see d'Arnaud in the lineup this weekend since this doesn't figure to be a strict platoon by any means.
More News
-
Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Big spring continues Sunday•
-
Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Set to lose playing time•
-
Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Clubs first spring homer Wednesday•
-
Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Avoids arbitration with Mets•
-
Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Receives Sunday off•
-
Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...
-
More sleepers, breakouts, busts
Chris Towers runs through his Sleeper, Breakout and Bust picks before the season kicks off...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
Need a fill-in pitcher for the shortened first week of Fantasy Baseball season? Scott White...