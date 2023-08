The Mets claimed Miller off waivers from the Dodgers on Friday and optioned him to Triple-A Syracuse.

Miller will now join his third team in the last month after being DFA'd by the Brewers in early July and the Dodgers on Wednesday. Miller has a 3.45 ERA and 1.40 WHIP through 28.2 innings in Triple-A this season and will serve as organizational depth with the Mets.