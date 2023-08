The Mets recalled Miller from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday.

Miller holds a 6.35 ERA and 1.41 WHIP through 11.1 innings in the majors this season, and he will now be called upon for his Mets debut. Miller pitched in just one game with Triple-A Syracuse and threw 1.1 scoreless frames while striking out two batters. Denyi Reyes was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.