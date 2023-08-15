Miller (1-0) earned the win Monday against the Pirates. He allowed two walks over two scoreless innings.

Miller made a positive first impression in his Mets debut after being called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday. The right-hander worked around a pair of walks, delivering two scoreless innings to earn his first win of the season. Miller now sports a 5.40 ERA with a 1.35 WHIP and 8:6 K:BB across 13.1 innings this season between the Mets, Dodgers and Brewers. He'll likely fill a middle-relief role in New York going forward.