Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Grand slam in win

Cespedes went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and a pair of runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.

The grand slam put the cap on a nine-run eighth inning, as the Mets turned a 4-2 deficit into an 11-5 win. The 32-year-old had been struggling mightily to open up the season, but he's now logged consecutive multi-hit games to help raise his average over the Mendoza Line. Strikeouts remain a bit of an issue, as he whiffed twice more Wednesday to bring his strikeout rate up to 38.7%, but this performance could be what he needed to finally start turning a corner.