Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: To play later in week
Cespedes (hamstring) could appear in a Grapefruit League game as soon as Sunday against Miami, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
It appears as though Cespedes is around 100 percent heading into this spring after missing basically half of last season with lower-body injuries. That said, the club isn't going to make him play in any more unnecessary spring games than he has to, though he should be out on the field by early next week at the latest.
More News
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Improves flexibility in offseason•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Plans to change training routine in offseason•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Ruled out for season•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Will be examined Monday•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Hits disabled list•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: To head to disabled list with hamstring strain•
-
Podcast: How to draft first basemen
We give you tips on how to draft what is perhaps the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball....
-
Fantasy baseball: Best 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Eric Hosmer is on the NL side of the ledger, and J.D. Martinez is not. Scott White and company...
-
Podcast: Pay up for Jansen?
Scott and Heath present different philosophies that could lead you to a Fantasy championship...
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...