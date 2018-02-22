Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: To play later in week

Cespedes (hamstring) could appear in a Grapefruit League game as soon as Sunday against Miami, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

It appears as though Cespedes is around 100 percent heading into this spring after missing basically half of last season with lower-body injuries. That said, the club isn't going to make him play in any more unnecessary spring games than he has to, though he should be out on the field by early next week at the latest.