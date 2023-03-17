Colome walked three batters and struck out one in a scoreless inning of relief during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

The high-leverage roles in the Nationals' bullpen remain undecided beyond Kyle Finnegan, but Colome didn't do himself any favors in his quest to secure one with this performance. The veteran right-hander is coming off a season in which he posted a 5.74 ERA through 47 innings with the Rockies, and he's been no better at sea level this spring, giving up two homers with a 5:5 K:BB through 6.2 innings over seven appearances. Given that he's only on an NRI deal in camp, there's no guarantee Colome even makes the Opening Day roster.