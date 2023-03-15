Colome could see save chances if Kyle Finnegan gets shifted into a fireman role rather than being used as a traditional closer, Bobby Blanco of MASN reports.

Finnegan still seems likely to see the majority of save chances for the Nationals this season, but there could be saves up for grabs if the right-hander gets the call earlier in games in tight situations. Colome would be just one of many candidates who could benefit, with Hunter Harvey, Sean Doolittle (elbow), Carl Edwards and Mason Thompson also in the mix depending on matchups and performance. Colome has 159 career saves and has the most ninth-inning experience of anyone in the Nats' bullpen, and while his numbers in 2022 with the Rockies weren't pretty, the 34-year-old right-hander did record 17 saves for the Twins in 2021, albeit with a 4.15 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and weak 20.0 percent strikeout rate.