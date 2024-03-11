The Nationals optioned Willingham to Triple-A Rochester on Monday.

Willingham was unable to secure a spot in the Nationals' Opening Day bullpen after he was roughed up for three earned runs on four hits in three innings over his first three outings in the Grapefruit League. The right-hander had little margin for error in the job battle after he languished in a middle-relief role over his 18 outings for the big club during the 2023 season, posting a 6.66 ERA and 1.81 WHIP in 24.1 innings.