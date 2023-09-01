The Nationals recalled Willingham from Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Willingham hasn't fared well in the majors this season, surrendering 14 runs in 14 innings out of the bullpen. Nonetheless, he'll come up from Triple-A to give Washington extra bullpen depth to close out the season.
More News
-
Nationals' Amos Willingham: Returned to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Amos Willingham: Up as 27th man Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Amos Willingham: Sent back to minors•
-
Nationals' Amos Willingham: Moves up from Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Amos Willingham: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Amos Willingham: Selected from Triple-A•