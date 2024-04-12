Willingham was recalled from Triple-A Rochester by the Nationals on Friday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

The Nationals will still need to bring up a starter early next week to face the Dodgers, but in the meantime Willingham will give the bullpen a fresh arm. The 25-year-old collected a 6.66 ERA and 15:9 K:BB over 24.1 innings during his time in the majors last season.