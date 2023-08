The Nationals returned Willingham to Triple-A Rochester after Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Willingham appeared in the first game of the double dip, allowing two runs over 1.1 innings. He's been roughed up during his time with the big club this season with a 9.00 ERA and 2.00 WHIP over 14 frames.