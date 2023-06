The Nationals selected Willingham from Triple-A Rochester on Monday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Willingham began turning heads in Double-A Harrisburg after he made 10 shutout appearances while striking out 14 batters through 10.2 frames. While his stats dipped a bit following his Triple-A promotion (3.46 ERA and 1.46 WHIP through 13 IP), he's now earned his first call up to the big leagues. Willingham will add depth to Washington's bullpen and likely serve in middle relief.