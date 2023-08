The Nationals optioned Willingham to Triple-A Rochester following Saturday's 7-3 win over the Reds, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Washington reinstated right-hander Trevor Williams (personal) from the bereavement list Sunday to fill the opening on the 26-man active roster. Willingham was up with the big club for one week and made three relief appearances, covering 3.2 innings and striking out five while allowing one earned run on five hits and one walk.