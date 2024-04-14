Willingham was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Athletics.
Willingham was called up Friday, but he failed to appear in any of the team's three contests against the A's before returning to the minors. The right-hander will now have to wait for his next chance to join the major-league roster while left-hander Mitchell Parker appears likely to replace him with Washington.
