Willingham was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Willingham will head back to Rochester exactly one month after being called up. He produced a bloated 11.00 ERA and 2.11 WHIP with five strikeouts over nine innings in nine appearances with the Nationals. Washington selected Andres Machado's contract from Triple-A in a corresponding move.