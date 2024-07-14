The Nationals are expected to call up Willingham from Triple-A Rochester, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

A 26-man roster spot opened up Friday night when Washington traded reliever Hunter Harvey to Kansas City in exchange for a minor-league infielder, and it seems as though Willingham will fill that hole. Although Harvey worked as a setup man, Willingham isn't likely to handle high-leverage work considering he's logged a 4.54 ERA across 39.2 innings for Rochester this season.