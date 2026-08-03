Nationals' Andres Chaparro: Omitted from lineup

Chaparro (head) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Despite passing concussion tests after he made an early exit from Sunday's 4-2 loss to Atlanta when he was struck in the helmet by a pitch, Chaparro will be kept on the bench for the series opener in Philadelphia. Even though the Nationals traded Luis Garcia to the Yankees following Sunday's contest, Chaparro could end up sticking in his short-side platoon role at first base rather than seeing a major uptick in an opportunities against right-handed pitching. Washington recalled the left-handed-hitting Abimelec Ortiz from Triple-A Rochester on Monday, and he'll step in at first base right away in the Nationals' first game post-Garcia while right-hander Aaron Nola toes the slab for the Phillies.