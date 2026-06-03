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Nationals' Andrew Alvarez: Stingy in no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Alvarez didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Marlins, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over 4.2 innings. He struck out five,

The 26-year-old southpaw tossed a season-high 82 pitches (47 strikes) as he continues to get stretched out to fill a rotation spot while Jake Irvin (shoulder) is on the shelf. Alvarez has held his own since rejoining the big-league roster in mid-May, and over five appearances (one start) he's posted a 4.50 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB in 16 innings. He has yet to last five full innings in any of those outings, however, limiting his fantasy appeal if the Nationals intend to use him as a traditional starter rather than having him work behind an opener. Alvarez lines up to get his next turn through the rotation on the road early next week in San Francisco.

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