The Nationals recalled Lara from Triple-A Rochester to serve as the 27th man for Sunday's doubleheader against the Rockies.

The 22-year-old will provide some bullpen depth for the Nationals in the twin bill before likely returning to Rochester. Lara has struggled in his first taste of the Triple-A level this year with 12 earned runs allowed and a 7:8 K:BB over 11.2 innings.