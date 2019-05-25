Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Clubs 10th homer

Rendon went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, three runs scored and two RBI in Friday's win over the Marlins.

The third baseman was at the heart of the Nats' 12-run explosion on the night, swatting his 10th homer of the season off Pablo Lopez in the fourth inning. Rendon's now slashing a stellar .327/.431/.691 over the last 15 games with four long balls, 11 RBI and 15 runs.