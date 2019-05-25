Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Clubs 10th homer
Rendon went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, three runs scored and two RBI in Friday's win over the Marlins.
The third baseman was at the heart of the Nats' 12-run explosion on the night, swatting his 10th homer of the season off Pablo Lopez in the fourth inning. Rendon's now slashing a stellar .327/.431/.691 over the last 15 games with four long balls, 11 RBI and 15 runs.
More News
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Launches ninth homer•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Supplies three-run blast•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Smacks seventh homer•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Posts best line since IL return•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Ejected in return from IL•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Back from IL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...