Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Clutch ninth-inning homer
Rendon went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-4 win over at Philadelphia.
Rendon's two-run home during the top of the ninth inning gave the Nationals a 4-3 lead as they came back to beat the Phillies. The 28-year-old is slashing .299/.358/.504 with 17 home runs and 64 RBI in 415 at-bats this season.
