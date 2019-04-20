Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Extends hitting streak to 17 games

Rendon went 1-for-3 with a walk and a double in Friday's loss to the Marlins.

After going 0-for-4 on Opening Day, Rendon hasn't been held hitless since, slashing .400/.474/.831 with 10 doubles, six homers, 18 RBI and 20 runs over the course of a 17-game streak. The Nats remain in discussions with him about a contract extension, but the 28-year-old isn't getting any cheaper with his current tear.