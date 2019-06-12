Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Goes yard twice in loss

Rendon went 2-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the White Sox.

It had been six games since Rendon's last multi-hit effort, which is what passes for a slump these days for the 29-year-old. On the year, he's slashing .320/.422/.655 with 14 homers and 46 RBI in 53 games, and with free agency looming in the offseason, Rendon is putting together a career-best campaign.