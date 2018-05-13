Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Heads to bench Sunday

Rendon is out of the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Following his return from a toe injury May 5, Rendon started in each of the Nationals' eight contest, going 7-for-29 (.241 average) with a pair of home runs and six RBI. Rendon will just be getting a maintenance day for Sunday's series finale, opening up third base for Wilmer Difo.