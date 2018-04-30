Nationals' Anthony Rendon: May start rehab stint Tuesday

Rendon (toe) could embark on a rehab assignment as soon as Tuesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

This certainly seems like a step in the right direction at face value, though the third baseman was reportedly sore Sunday after a vigorous workout Saturday. The team may opt to continue taking the cautious approach with Rendon, so it seems like he won't be back in the lineup until later this week at the earliest.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories