Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Receives breather Monday

Rendon is out of the lineup Monday against the Phillies.

The Nationals are just about locked into finishing with the second-best record in the National League, so look for manager Dusty Baker to rest his stars somewhat liberally in the final week of the regular season. Rendon will be joined on the bench Monday by Daniel Murphy, with Wilmer Difo and Adrian Sanchez, respectively, replacing them in the infield.

