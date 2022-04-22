Voth allowed one hit and struck out three in a scoreless inning of relief during Thursday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Entering the game in the seventh inning with the Nationals down 4-2, Voth put together his best outing of the season to date. After stumbling out of the gate and coughing up six runs (five earned) over his first three appearances, the right-hander has turned things around with a 0.00 ERA and 6:0 K:BB over his last four innings. Voth will need to prove his control and command issues are behind him before he'll work his way into a higher-leverage role, however -- between 2020 and 2021, he served up 24 homers in only 107 big-league innings while issuing 46 free passes.