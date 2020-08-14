Voth (0-2) took the loss against the Mets Thursday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out two.
Voth's outing was ultimately soured by homers from Dominic Smith (solo) and Tomas Nido (two-run). Voth was pulled after finishing the fourth inning with 86 pitches thrown. The right-hander will look to bounce back and go deeper into the game when he takes the ball Tuesday in Atlanta.
