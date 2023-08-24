Smith went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Yankees on Wednesday.

Washington managed only three hits against a trio of New York pitchers, and Smith's ninth-inning solo shot accounted for the team's only run of the game. The long ball was the first for Smith since the All-Star break, though he's posted a .279 batting average over 111 at-bats during that span. Despite that decent mark, Smith doesn't produce enough to be a reliable fantasy asset -- he has just six homers, 34 RBI and one stolen base over 123 contests on the campaign.