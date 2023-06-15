Smith went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's loss to the Astros.

After doubling to lead off the fifth inning, Smith tied the game with an RBI triple off Ryan Pressly in the ninth, his first three-bagger of the season. The 28-year-old Smith has gone 4-for-11 (.364) over his last three games, with a double, a triple and a home run in that span. While he still hasn't hit for much power overall (two home runs), Smith is slashing a respectable .267/.345/.328 with 27 runs scored and 17 RBI through 261 plate appearances this season.