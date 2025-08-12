Crews (oblique) will remain on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester through Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The 23-year-old outfielder played full nine-inning games Saturday and Sunday with Rochester, but with the Nationals not in the playoff picture, they have little incentive to rush Crews back from the oblique strain that has kept him on the injured list since May 21. Through 11 games during his rehab assignment, Crews is batting .278 with two home runs and a 1:6 BB:K. Washington could be waiting until it wraps up its current road trip before bringing him back from the IL for its home series against the Phillies that begins Thursday.