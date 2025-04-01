Crews is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Toronto, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
It's a much-needed day off for Crews, who is 0-for-15 with 10 strikeouts in his first four games this season. Alex Call will start in right field and bat eighth Tuesday while Crews regroups.
More News
-
Nationals' Dylan Crews: Swipes bag in Opening Day loss•
-
Nationals' Dylan Crews: Down in No. 8 spot for opener•
-
Nationals' Dylan Crews: Displays wheels•
-
Nationals' Dylan Crews: Expected to hit second•
-
Nationals' Dylan Crews: Swipes 11th bag in win•
-
Nationals' Dylan Crews: Records steal in loss•