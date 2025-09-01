Crews is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

Since being reinstated from the 60-day injured list Aug. 14, Crews had started in each of the Nationals' ensuing 16 games and slashed .218/.317/.309 with no home runs and three stolen bases. Crews had mustered just four hits in 24 at-bats over his last seven starts, so he'll get a chance to clear his head in the series opener with Miami. With Crews on the bench, Daylen Lile will pick up a start in right field.