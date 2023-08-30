Nationals president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo said in an interview on 106.7 The Fan on Wednesday that Crews was removed from Tuesday's game at Double-A Harrisburg as a precautionary after being hit in the back of the helmet by a pitch.

A misplaced breaking ball struck Crews, forcing him from the game. It sounds like he has avoided a concussion and other issues, although he will continue to be monitored. Rizzo noted that he hopes the No. 2 overall pick will be ready to play again soon. Crews has a .970 OPS with five home runs in 22 games over three levels since turning pro.