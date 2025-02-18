Crews projects to be Washington's No. 2 hitter this season, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
Crews made 17 starts at leadoff hitter and six starts in the No. 2 spot last year, in addition to some starts further down the lineup, but with CJ Abrams expected to lead off, Crews projects to hit second. While Crews is a good hitting prospect, it's his stolen-base potential that is so alluring for 2025, as he stole 12 bases in 31 games last year and his 5.6 percent attempt rate ranked seventh in the majors, per Statcast.
