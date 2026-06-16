Nationals' Dylan Crews: Extends hit streak with homer

Crews went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's win over the Royals.

The 24-year-old outfielder took Mason Black deep in the fifth inning to wrap up the scoring in a 7-3 victory. Crews has hit safely and driven in at least one run in five straight games, and while he doesn't have a multi-hit performance during that span, he does have two of his four homers on the year. Since getting called up in mid-May, Crews is slashing .195/.239/.356 with two steals, 11 runs and 13 RBI in 23 contests.