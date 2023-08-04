Crews went 3-for-3 with a double and three runs scored for the Nationals' Florida Complex League affiliate in his pro debut Thursday.

This is a very conservative assignment for the 21-year-old LSU star, and Crews figures to get a quick promotion to a full-season affiliate after getting his feet wet as a pro. Taken with the second overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft, the outfielder is a potential four-category fantasy asset who might also contribute in steals early in his career, and a 2024 big-league debut isn't off the table if Crews races through the Nats' system without facing much of a challenge.