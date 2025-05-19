Crews went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 10-4 win over the Orioles.

Crews smacked a three-run homer in the second inning and added a single in the fourth. While the 23-year-old has provided two homer runs and five steals in May, he's gone just 8-for-53 with 17 strikeouts. He's slashing .191/.257/.331 with six long balls, 14 RBI, 23 runs scored and 11 steals across 171 plate appearances this season, and the Nationals appear content to let him work through his growing pains at the plate.