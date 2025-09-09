Crews went 3-for-5 with a homer, four RBI and an additional run scored in Monday's 15-7 victory at Miami.

The Washington outfielder tied a career high in RBI in this contest, equaling a mark previously set April 19 at Colorado. Crews also collected his eighth long ball of the season -- his first since returning from an oblique injury Aug. 14 -- with a 409-foot, three-run shot off Marlins reliever Josh Simpson in the fifth. Through 255 total plate appearances, the 23-year-old is now slashing .208/.282/.355 with 14 steals, 36 runs scored and 23 RBI.