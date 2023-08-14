Crews went 5-for-5 with a walk, two home runs, four runs scored and six RBI for Single-A Fredericksburg on Sunday.

The second overall pick in this year's draft, Crews has dismantled low-minors pitching to begin his pro career, going 13-for-39 (.333) through his first eight games for Fredericksburg with two doubles and four homers. There have been small blemishes on his line -- he's gone 1-for-3 on stolen-base attempts and has struck out 10 times against only three walks -- but nothing that raises any serious concerns about his future. The 21-year-old appears headed for a very quick ascent through the Nationals' system, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Crews finish out the season at High-A if he continues to be unchallenged at his current level.