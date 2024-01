The Nationals announced Tuesday that Crews received an invitation to major-league spring training.

He'll join fellow prospects James Wood and Brady House, among others, in Nats camp. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 Draft, Crews slashed .292/.377/.467 with five home runs over three levels in his first 35 pro games last season. He did struggle in his 20 contests at Double-A Harrisburg (.595 OPS), but Crews should nonetheless reach the majors in short order, perhaps as soon as the 2024 season.