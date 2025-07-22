The Nationals transferred Crews (oblique) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Tuesday.

The transaction frees a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of left-hander Konnor Pilkington, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Rochester. Crews' timeline for a return won't be affected by the move, as he's already missed more than 60 days and is close to beginning a rehab assignment as he works his way back from a left oblique strain.