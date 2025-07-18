Interim manager Miguel Cairo said Friday that Crews (oblique) is close to starting a rehab assignment, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The 23-year-old outfielder has been sidelined nearly two months due to an oblique strain, but he's recently been ramping up his baseball activities and is closing in on his return to game action. Crews will likely need at least a handful of games in the minors before being reinstated, and he appears to be tracking toward being activated from the IL in early August.